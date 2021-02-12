We are still intending for Black Widow to be a theatrical release: Disney CEO Bob Chapek

Disney CEO Bob Chapek has said that the company still intends to release Black Widow in theatres. However, he added that the studio is also considering whether “that strategy needs to be revisited”.

The Hollywood Reporter quoted Chapek as saying during an investors call, “We are still intending for it to be a theatrical release. We are going to be watching very carefully to see whether that strategy needs to be revisited.”

Black Widow, which features Scarlett Johansson in the lead role, is currently scheduled to be released on May 7, 2021. This is more than a year later than its original release date, May 1, 2020. Like a large number of films intended for the big screen last year, Black Widow was delayed as well due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Cate Shortland directorial is based on the only female superhero in the old guard of the Avengers. Since, Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow is now dead after her sacrifice in Avengers: Endgame to acquire the Soul Stone, this film is set in the past.

Black Widow takes place after the events of 2016’s Captain America: Civil War in which she finds herself on the run from the law thanks to her aid to Steve Rogers and Bucky Barnes. The movie also stars Florence Pugh, Rachel Weisz, David Harbour, Ray Winstone and Olivier Richters.