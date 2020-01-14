Black Widow new teaser: It is Natasha vs Taskmaster

Scarlett Johansson’s Natasha faces a new enemy in this Black Widow promo. Scarlett Johansson’s Natasha faces a new enemy in this Black Widow promo.

A new clip of Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Black Widow is out. The video of the Scarlett Johansson starrer offers more of the sister banter that takes place between Natasha and Yelena. And most importantly, it gives us a glimpse of the bad guy, Taskmaster.

The timeline of the movie is unclear. It is being reported that the movie’s events take place before Avengers: Infinity War. But what is it that happens in her side of the world that forces Natasha aka Johansson to go back to her past. What kind of new demons will she be dealing with here? For that, we will have to wait a bit.

The teaser has the Red Guardian (David Harbour) delivering solid punches, literally and figuratively. It, therefore, becomes clear that Harbour’s character is not merely placed in the film to offer support to Natasha’s character, but will most likely be providing most of the comic relief in the Marvel flick.

Apart from Scarlett Johansson and David Harbour, Black Widow also features Florence Pugh, William Hurt and Rachel Weisz among others in pivotal roles.

Helmed by Cate Shortland, Black Widow will release on May 1.

