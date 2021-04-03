Black Widow new trailer: Scarlett Johansson starrer unleashes her secrets and legacy

Black Widow is the first film in Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Marvel Studios on Saturday dropped another trailer of its upcoming much awaited film, Black Widow. The new trailer takes us deeper into the life and journey of Natasha Romanoff, before she became an Avenger. The superhero film has Scarlett Johansson reprising the fan favourite character. It is headed to theatres coming July.

In the trailer, we see Natasha aka Black Widow giving us a glimpse into her struggle to face her past and deal with some unfinished business. So far, we know Nat will be reuniting with her former family, including Yelena Belova, Melina Vostokoff, and Alexei Shostakov/The Red Guardian in the movie. The new trailer further builds upon their mission to take down the Red Room, where she got the training to become an assassin, the place that’s haunted her for a long time.

Black Widow is set between the events of Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War, the time when Natasha was on the run. In the midst, fans will get to see her returning to her Russian roots. According to the film’s official synopsis, “Pursued by a force that will stop at nothing to bring her down, Natasha must deal with her history as a spy and the broken relationships left in her wake long before she became an Avenger.”

Black Widow, which was previously set to release in the summer of 2020, got delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Considering fans’ adulation for the last leg of the character’s journey in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Walt Disney Co. assured its release on Disney Plus and in theatres on July 9.

Black Widow is the first film in Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Directed by Cate Shortland and produced by Kevin Feige, it also stars Florence Pugh, David Harbour, and Rachel Weisz.