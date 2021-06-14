Black Widow new promo teases first family of Scarlett Johansson’s superhero, her duel with Taskmaster

A brand-new promo from the upcoming MCU movie Black Widow has been released by Marvel Studios. Titled ‘Got This’ the 30-second clip is all about the first family of Scarlett Johansson’s superhero.

Her past associates, Yelena Belova, Alexei Shostakov and Melina Vostokoff, all appear in the brief clip. The video also teases her titanic duel with the Taskmaster, likely the film’s chief antagonist. An unstoppable tank of a man, Taskmaster can mimic his opponent’s fighting style to the letter in order to flummox and kill them.

Before Natasha Romanoff was an Avenger or even a S.H.I.E.L.D agent, she was a master-spy in the employ of KGB, Soviet Union’s now-defunct premier security agency. Clint Barton, also known as Hawkeye, was sent to kill her but ended up recruiting her when he learned of her skills.

In Cate Shortland’s standalone movie, the superhero is forced to confront her past, including her friends that she left behind and enemies that she has yet to fight. Florence Pugh, David Harbour, O-T Fagbenle, William Hurt, Ray Winstone, and Rachel Weisz also star in Black Widow.

If the film turns out as promised by the promos, this will be a suitable send off to the superhero who sacrificed her life in Avengers: Endgame.

The director has teased the film’s awesome action sequences. She recently told Fandango in an interview, “It’s got great action. It’s got a lot of heart, it’s emotional. And at times, it can be a little bit dark, but then it opens up again. And it’s really exciting. So I think that’s like this film. This film has fantastic action sequences, which we’re really proud of.”

Black Widow releases on July 9.