scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, June 12, 2021
Most read

Black Widow new promo: Scarlett Johansson and Florence Pugh are on the run

Black Widow's latest clip proves that Black Widow does not have any magical, tech, or any other kind of superpowers, she is still a compelling superhero.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
June 12, 2021 2:42:43 pm
Black Widow videoBlack Widow will release on July 9, 2021. (Photo: Marvel Studios)

A new promo from Marvel Studios’ upcoming feature Black Widow is out. Titled In Pursuit, the clip has Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson) and Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh) fleeing their pursuers, the other Black Widows.

The elaborate, well-executed action scene looks something straight out of a pure action movie like a Mission: Impossible iteration than an MCU superhero movie. Although Black Widow does not have any magical, tech, or any other kind of superpowers, she is still a compelling superhero.

Helmed by Cate Shortland with a screenplay penned by Eric Pearson, the film is set after the events of 2016’s Captain America: Civil War in which Black Widow finds herself on the run from the law thanks to her aid to Steve Rogers and Bucky Barnes.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

In the movie, Natasha is forced to confront her past, specifically the Red Room, a top-secret Soviet program that brainwashes young girls and turns them into deadly assassins. In the final trailer, as well, Natasha is shown trying to dismantle the Red Room program and save innocent young girls from becoming killing machines.

Also Read |Black Widow: Marvel gives a glimpse into sisters Natasha Romanoff and Yelena Belova bonding over some action

Natasha was a former Soviet spy, a KGB operative, before being recruited into S.H.I.E.L.D and then later, Avengers.

If the film turns out as promised by the promos and trailers, this will be a suitable send-off to the superhero who sacrificed her life in Avengers: Endgame.

Black Widow was originally scheduled for release on May 1, 2020, but was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. It will now release more than a year later on July 9, 2021.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

katrina kaif, vicky kaushal, janhvi kapoor
Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor: 15 celeb photos you should not miss today

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Jun 12: Latest News

Advertisement