Black Widow movie will not be R-Rated, says Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige has said that Black Widow movie will not be R-Rated. He also said the R Rating was never even under consideration.

Talking to Comicbook.com, Feige said, “It never was going to be [R-rated]. “Somebody writes, ‘I hear it’s R-rated!’ And then everybody writes it up.”

This would be going along with the tradition of the Marvel Cinematic Universe movies, all of whom have been PG-13. The only Marvel movies in recent times that have been R-Rated have come from Fox’s X-Men franchise like Deadpool movies and Hugh Jackman’s swan song as Wolverine, Logan.

Now with Fox properties coming under the umbrella of Disney, the studio that owns Marvel, it was predicted that the Marvel Cinematic Universe movies will also have R-Rated films, but so far this does not appear to be the case. Disney CEO Bob Iger has said that Deadpool franchise will continue to be R-Rated with Disney.

For the time being, it seems the MCU is going to be PG-13. Since these movies tell a one, giant story, it makes sense to continue with one rating, otherwise different related movies with an overarching narrative will have different audiences.

Scarlett Johansson will reprise the role of Natasha Romanoff in the movie, a former Russian agent who defected to the US agency S.H.I.E.L.D. Black Widow has been a mainstay of the MCU ever since it began way back in 2008 with Iron Man.

Black Widow is also a regular member of the Avengers and is one of the only two members — along with Jeremy Renner’s Hawkeye — that are without any superpower. With her upcoming movie, can we assume she will survive in Avengers: Endgame?