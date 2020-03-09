Black Widow final trailer: Scarlett Johansson’s superhero is on a mission in this MCU film

Black Widow trailer: Purely judging by the trailers, the film looks like a treat. Black Widow trailer: Purely judging by the trailers, the film looks like a treat.

Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movie Black Widow just got its final trailer. The Scarlett Johansson-starrer will be the first MCU film to release in 2020.

Black Widow, helmed by Cate Shortland with a screenplay penned by Eric Pearson, is set after the events of 2016’s Captain America: Civil War in which Black Widow finds herself on the run from the law thanks to her aid to Steve Rogers and Bucky Barnes.

The final trailer makes it look little different from other MCU movies headlined by superheroes with powers beyond that of a normal human. Natasha Romanoff may just be a human, but she kicks some serious butt. Also, her adversary may have given some serious trouble to superheroes like Captain America.

Earlier promos have hammered home the crux of the film — that Natasha, who was a former Soviet spy, a KGB operative before being recruited into S.H.I.E.L.D and then later, Avengers, will confront her past.

Specifically, her arduous training in Red Room, a top secret Soviet program that brainwashes young girls and turns them into deadly assassins. In the final trailer, as well, Natasha is shown trying to dismantle the Red Room program and save innocent young girls from becoming killing machines.

As it turns out, the program is still ongoing, and Natasha has to face Taskmaster, a neat unstoppable tank of a man, if she wants to achieve her goal.

If the film turns out as promised by the promos, this will be a suitable send off to the superhero who sacrificed her life in Avengers: Endgame.

Black Widow releases on April 30.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd