Black Widow movie leaked set photos reveal Scarlett Johansson’s look

A few photos and videos from the sets of Marvel’s upcoming Black Widow movie have emerged online. The film is being directed by Australian filmmaker Cate Shortland on a script written by Jac Schaeffer and Ned Benson.

Apart from Scarlett Johansson, who plays the role of Black Widow/Natasha Romanoff in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the film features Florence Pugh, David Harbour, Rachel Weisz, Ray Winstone and O-T Fagbenle.

Natasha remains one of the three old guard Avengers (the other two being the Hulk and Hawkeye) without a standalone film to their name. It will be the second standalone female-fronted film in the MCU after Captain Marvel.

Not a lot is known about the Black Widow movie. The character’s current status is deceased in the MCU. She sacrificed herself so Hawkeye could acquire the Soul Stone.

So, the film will likely be set in the past. Natalia Alianovna “Natasha” Romanoff was a Soviet spy and worked for KGB. She defected to S.H.I.E.L.D. When we met her, she was already working for the agency’s chief Nick Fury.

Natasha also has a history with Clint Barton (Hawkeye) as the two have frequently mentioned something that happened in Budapest.

The set photos of the movie have hinted that the film might have comic book villain Taskmaster as the primary Big Bad. The photos and videos have also revealed the look of Scarlett Johansson.

Black Widow is expected to hit screens in May, 2020.