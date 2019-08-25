Black Widow movie footage screened at D23 Expo, here’s all the details

At the D23 Expo, we got an opportunity to see exclusive footage from Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow movie.

The footage starts with Johansson talking about how she came out of her past and found a family in the Avengers team. Glimpses of her past appearances in the Marvel Cinematic Universe follows. We are also told Black Widow’s past is something that haunts her often.

Remember the scene from Avengers: Age of Ultron where Wanda makes Black Widow see her fears coming alive? Well, the footage hints at the film digging deeper into it.

The footage delves into Natasha Romanova’s life before joining the Avengers. We see her in Budapest where it all started. She enters an apartment and a fierce fight with “sister” and fellow assassin Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh) follows. The sequence leaves you gasping because both are equally powerful.

Joining the film is Stranger Things actor David Harbour who plays the Red Guardian. Harbour comes across as the comic relief in the film.

As the footage comes to an end, the makers tease us with the first look of the film’s villain. Rachel Weisz takes over the screen as Melina, sporting a red spandex suit. It will be interesting to see the face-off between Melina and Black Widow.

Directed by Cate Shortland, the Black Widow movie hits theaters on May 1, 2020.