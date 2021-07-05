Black Widow looks like garbage, embarrassed for Scarlett Johansson, says True Detective actor Stephen Dorff

American actor Stephen Dorff, who is known for his roles in True Detective Season 3 and Sofia Coppola film Somewhere, is not a fan of the recently released MCU movie Black Widow.

Calling the Scarlett Johansson-starrer a ‘bad video game,’ Stephen told The Independent that he wants to make good films.

“I still hunt out the good s**t because I don’t want to be in Black Widow. It looks like garbage to me. It looks like a bad video game. I’m embarrassed for those people. I’m embarrassed for Scarlett! I’m sure she got paid five, seven million bucks, but I’m embarrassed for her. I don’t want to be in those movies. I’ll find that kid director that’s gonna be the next Kubrick and I’ll act for him instead,” the actor said.

Meanwhile, Black Widow is earning praise from all quarters. It currently holds a rating of 82 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes. The consensus reads, “Black Widow’s deeper themes are drowned out in all the action, but it remains a solidly entertaining standalone adventure that’s rounded out by a stellar supporting cast.”

Apart from Scarlett Johansson, the film also stars Florence Pugh, David Harbour and Rachel Weisz in pivotal roles.