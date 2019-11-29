Follow Us:
Black Widow to release in India on April 30, 2020

The film features Scarlett Johansson as Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow, an agent of the fictional spy agency S.H.I.E.L.D. and a member of the superhero team, the Avengers.

Published: November 29, 2019
Marvel Studios’ Black Widow will hit the theatres in India on April 30, a day before its US release.

The superhero film features Scarlett Johansson as Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow, an agent of the fictional spy agency S.H.I.E.L.D and a member of the superhero team the Avengers.

It will release in India in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

“Over the last few years, Marvel movies have brought about an entertainment revolution in the country. Every superhero from Marvel – be it Iron Man, Captain America, Thor, Hulk and even the newer members like Black Panther, Doctor Strange and Captain Marvel have become household names.

“Black Widow is one such character who has been integral to the Marvel journey and has been a fan favourite; especially in India. We have seen Natasha Romanoff as a spy, assassin and an Avenger; but she remains a mystery and fans now want to know her origin story more than ever. And as a special treat for these fans; we are releasing ‘Black Widow’ a day prior to the US,” Bikram Duggal, head studio entertainment, Disney India, said in a statement.

Australian filmmaker Cate Shortland is directing the movie, which will be the first Black Widow standalone.

Johansson last appeared as the superhero in this year’s Avengers: Endgame, in which her character sacrifices her life in a battle against supervillain Thanos.

