Black Widow: Five explosive fan theories

With Black Widow, the Marvel Cinematic Universe returns in all its big screen goodness. The film, directed by Cate Shortland, is a standalone story of Scarlett Johansson’s Avenger and former Russian spy Natasha Romanoff.

Set after the events of Captain America: Civil War and before Avengers: Infinity War, the film explores Natasha’s life before she became an Avenger or even a S.H.I.E.L.D agent.

Here are top five fan theories to keep in mind:

Will Jeremy Renner appear as Hawkeye?

The film’s promos have promised us that the film will finally reveal what happened in Budapest. It is common knowledge that Hawkeye was sent by Nick Fury to kill Black Widow, but he ended up recruiting her. They shared an important event in Budapest that is yet to be revealed in MCU, though both have mentioned the same many times.

Will Natasha meet her real family?

In the trailer, Natasha seems to think of being an Avenger as being a part of a close-knit family. But will she meet her real, actual family in the movie? The trailers show her as a child, so there is a strong chance of that.

Yelena will be the next Black Widow?

The reviews seem to single out Florence Pugh for her performance as Yelena Belova, Natasha’s sister figure in the movie. Since Natasha’s current status in MCU is deceased, will she take up the mantle of Black Widow? This is of course provided she too does not die in the movie.

Taskmaster is an android?

The Taskmaster in Black Widow is a truly frightening villain, who has a photographic memory and can mimic anybody’s fighting moves, be it Iron Man, Black Panther or Hawkeye. But if he is so good at copying the combat styles, wouldn’t it make sense for him to be not human? Is he an android? That does seem likely.

Red Guardian will join Avengers?

Red Guardian, played by David Harbour, is Russian equivalent of Captain America, a super-soldier who represents his country and ideology. The film features him taking on the Taskmaster. Even though he is Russian, can he be part of the new Avengers team? Or Harbour only has a one-film contract with Marvel Studios and this is a one-off role?

Black Widow does not have a release date in India yet.