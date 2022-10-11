scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Oct 11, 2022

Black Panther’s featurette pays poignant tribute to Chadwick Boseman; Letitia Wright says ‘He just wanted to inspire the world’

Helmed by Ryan Coogler, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will release on November 11.

black pantherA still from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

The trailer and teaser of MCU’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever saw the makers paying a touching but haunting tribute to the legacy of both T’Challa and what late actor Chadwick Boseman had achieved in the role.

In a newly released featurette, the main cast get together to reminisce about Chadwick and the making of the blockbuster’s sequel.

Director Ryan Coogler is heard saying, “Chadwick was very much my artistic partner. We worked together on where we wanted the story to go,” even as Winston Duke, who plays M’baku, says, “We all suffered an incredible loss. All together we ended up using these feelings to create something really special.”

Letitia Wright, who is potentially the next to don Black Panther’s indestructible suit, said she and the team were “excited about us honouring Chad”. “Yeah, he wanted us to just inspire the world,” she concluded on an emotional note.

We also get another glimpse of the new antihero that is being introduced in the film, Namor, played by Tenoch Huerta. Namor is the ruler of the underwater world, and has been described as a ‘living god.’

Also Read |Black Panther Wakanda Forever trailer: MCU introduces a new Black Panther and the enemy

First published on: 11-10-2022 at 07:11:40 pm
