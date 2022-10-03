Black Panther Wakanda Forever trailer: MCU introduces a new Black Panther and the enemy

The first trailer of Black Panther’s sequel, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, is here, and true to its teaser, the longer clip also pays a haunting homage to the late Chadwick Boseman, who played the titular role in the original film.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever also teases a new conflict which with the absence of T’Challa, the kingdom will have to deal with on its own. The new enemy, who is mostly been pitched as some sort of antihero, is Tenoch Huerta’s Namor.

We are further given a glimpse of who the new leader will be in the absence of Chadwick Boseman, as a voiceover informs that only the broken-hearted people make the greatest of leaders, cut to, we see Shuri’s mournful face as she pays tribute to her late brother. Towards the end, a new Black Panther in a new suit does its own superhero landing.

Watch the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever trailer here:

The two-minute trailer features UK’s rising star Michaela Coel, who has won critical acclaim for her series I May Destroy You. The promo also stars Dominique Thorne as the genius Riri Williams.

Helmed by Ryan Coogler, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever arrives in cinemas on November 11.