Black Panther Wakanda Forever trailer is an emotional tribute to Chadwick Boseman. Watch

Marvel Studios shared the teaser of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever at San Diego Comic Con on Saturday. The teaser depicted the void and grief at the loss of the actor Chadwick Boseman who had essayed the role of the Wakandan hero in the films. With an emotional rendition of No Woman No Cry in the background, fans saw the return of Lupita Nyong’o’s Nakia, Danai Gurira’s Okoye and Letitia Wright’s Shuri, along with new characters. Tenoch Huerta will play Namor the Submariner and is joined by Mabel Cadena as Namora and Dominique Thorne as Ironheart.
Chadwick Boseman’s performance as T’Challa in the 2018 film Black Panther had been considered one of the most nuanced in the MCU and his untimely death in 2020 saw a painful challenge for Marvel—-whether he should be recast. The studio decided not to recast him, and used the supporting characters to anchor the sequel. His death looms over the sequel, and the cast and crew are emphatic that Black Panther: Wakanda Forever would be a tribute to his legacy.
“It feels spiritually and emotionally correct to do this,” Lupita Nyong’o had said earlier to Indie Wire. “And hopefully, what I do look forward to, is getting back together and honoring what he started with us and holding his light through it. Because he left us a lot of light that we’re still going to be bathing in. I know that for sure.”
Directed by Ryan Coogler, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will release on November 11. Apart from Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, Winston Duke and Martin Freeman will return to reprise their roles.
