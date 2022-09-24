scorecardresearch
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever star Lupita Nyong’o was ‘in tears’ after Ryan Coogler told her the film’s story

Director Ryan Coogler spoke about overcoming insurmountable odds as he returned to helm Black Panther: Wakanda Forever after the death of Chadwick Boseman.

black panther 2Black Panther Wakanda Forever releases on November 11.

Director Ryan Coogler’s long-awaited sequel to Black Panther, titled Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, will be released in theatres in November. But the journey hasn’t been easy. The filmmaker and his cast and crew had to grapple with the pandemic, but also the death of star Chadwick Boseman.

Coogler had envisioned an idea for the sequel before Boseman’s death in 2020, and subsequently retooled the project into a moving tribute for not just Boseman’s character, T’Challa, but the actor himself. Coogler was faced with the question of how to carry on in the face of insurmountable odds. “Unfortunately, that question became more and more relevant. Both for humanity as a whole, but also for the people in our production who were coming back for this one,” he told Empire.

Actor Lupita Nyong’o said that she was filled with dread before Coogler told her what he had envisioned for the film. “What Ryan ended up sharing with me was just so utterly truthful and beautiful,” she said. “By the end of it, I was in tears.”

Coogler continued, “Maturity is about being faced with impossible questions, and still making a choice and moving forward. This unique group is more like a band than it is a group of actors, and Chad was our lead singer. So for me, it was like, ‘How do I figure out a song that they can still get up there and sing?’, in light of what we were dealing with.”

Black Panther became the first Marvel Cinematic Universe film to score a Best Picture Oscar nomination. It was also a major commercial success, grossing over $1.3 billion worldwide. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will be released on November 11. The film features Letitia Wright, Danai Gurira, Angela Bassett, Winston Duke, and new cast members Dominique Thorne and Tenoch Huerta

