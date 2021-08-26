Black Panther Wakanda Forever star Letitia Wright injured during stunt

scorecardresearch
Thursday, August 26, 2021
By: AP |
August 26, 2021 9:11:42 am
Letitia Wright in Black PantherThis image released by Disney-Marvel Studios shows Letitia Wright in a scene from Black Panther. (Matt Kennedy/Disney/Marvel Studios via AP)

Black Panther star Letitia Wright is being treated in a hospital after sustaining minor injuries on the Boston set of Wakanda Forever.

Wright is reprising her role as Shuri in Wakanda Forever, which is being directed by Ryan Coogler. The 27-year-old British actor was a breakout in the first film as the science-minded sister of the late Chadwick Boseman’s T’Challa.

Her injuries are not expected to delay production on the sequel, which is slated to be released in July 2022.

The entertainment trade website Deadline first reported the news.

