Black Panther Wakanda Forever mid-credit scene explained: A fitting tribute to the legacy of Chadwick Boseman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has finally arrived in cinemas, and with its coming, the feature has once again reminded fans the artistic importance and legacy of the late Chadwick Boseman as T’Challa aka the Black Panther. A well-made superhero film, Wakanda Forever simultaneously manages to pay a moving tribute to Boseman, and what he meant for that world.

In the film, mirroring real-life death of Boseman, Black Panther is also dead after falling terminally ill. While Wakandans are trying to process this huge loss, young Shuri, who has taken on the mantle of Black Panther, is doing her best to not remind herself of the pain her brother’s death has caused her. She has buried herself in work. In a moving scene from the film, Shuri is seen telling her mother, Queen Ramonda, that she wants to set the whole world afire after her brother’s death.

The film ends with M’Baku (played by Winston Duke) making claim to the throne, perhaps with Shuri’s blessings. We see Shuri finally following her mother, Queen Ramonda’s advice (Angela Bassett) to sit with her insurmountable grief. And it is then that the audience see her travel all the way to Haiti to see Nakia (Lupita Nyong’o) where the latter is working as a school teacher. We get to see Shuri burn her funeral attire according to the Wakandan rites, and then a montage of old memories flood Shuri and we get the first glimpse of Chadwick Boseman in the movie.

Nakia also introduces Shuri to her nephew, a child named Toussaint, who makes his own introduction as Prince T’Challa, son of King T’Challa, making Letitia Wright’s Shuri visibly tear up. It remains to be seen if the young Toussaint will finally wear the crown.

Helmed by Ryan Coogler, who had helmed the first part of the franchise, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is currently running in cinemas.