Black Panther Wakanda Forever first reviews call it ‘a spectacular sequel’, and a moving tribute to Chadwick Boseman

The highly anticipated MCU biggie Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has managed to live up to its hype — at least as per the first reviews. The film, scheduled to release in cinema halls on November 11, has impressed critics with many hailing it as a truly “epic sequel”.

Directed by Ryan Coogler, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, is led by Letitia Wright after the untimely death of its original star, Chadwick Boseman, who passed away in 2020. While Boseman had played King T’Challa in the 2018 blockbuster film, Wright starred as his joyful younger sister, Shuri. The film currently sits at a ‘fresh’ 87% score on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes, whose consensus reads, “A poignant tribute that satisfyingly moves the franchise forward, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever marks an ambitious and emotionally rewarding triumph for the MCU.”

David Rooney of The Hollywood Reporter called Black Panther: Wakanda Forever a “soulful tribute” to Chadwick Boseman and marveled at the team for delivering an “amply satisfying” film despite the “breakthrough impact of its predecessor.”

“Faced with the challenging prospect of following his $1.3 billion-grossing blockbuster without the charismatic lead actor who provided that first film’s noble heart, Ryan Coogler delivers an emotionally resonant tribute to Chadwick Boseman in the early scenes of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever that will leave no fan unmoved,” a section of the review read.

Brian Truitt of USA Today wrote that Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is a “profound, action-packed take on life and legacy”, with Coogler delivering a powerful follow-up. “(The film is) funny, clever and heartbreaking, impressive in its world-building, honest in its view of world politics and naturally packed with huge action sequences,” a part of the review read.

Janet A Leigh of Digital Spy said that the sequel lives up to Chadwick Boseman’s legacy and wrote what the team has managed to mount has been “nothing short of outstanding.”

IndieWire’s David Ehrlich, however, called Black Panther: Wakanda Forever a “messy sequel” and wrote that weak action and forced MCU subplots keep the film from greatness, but its “emotional undercurrents run deeper than any Marvel movie.”

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever also stars Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, Winston Duke, Dominique Thorne, Florence Kasumba, Michaela Coel, Tenoch Huerta, Martin Freeman, and Angela Bassett.