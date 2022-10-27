scorecardresearch
Thursday, Oct 27, 2022

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever first reactions call it a ‘cathartic stunner’ that will ‘make your eyes leak’, highlight Rihanna’s theme song

The first reactions to Black Panther: Wakanda Forever are in, and they're highly positive. Critics are praising the film's emotional tribute to late star Chadwick Boseman and its title song, performed by Rihanna.

black pantherA still from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

The final film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Phase IV, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever held its world premiere in Hollywood on Thursday, which means that first reactions to the film have arrived online. Wakanda Forever is a sequel to 2018’s blockbuster Black Panther, which made $1.3 billion worldwide and scored the MCU’s first-ever Best Picture nomination at the Oscars.

Anticipation for Wakanda Forever is high, as fans wait to watch how director Ryan Coogler and his team handle the franchise in the wake of star Chadwick Boseman’s death. The actor died of colon cancer in 2020, when Wakanda Forever was being written. Coogler retooled the story into a tribute to both Boseman and his character, which some have highlighted and appreciated in their initial reactions.

Also read |Black Panther’s featurette pays poignant tribute to Chadwick Boseman; Letitia Wright says ‘He just wanted to inspire the world’

Variety’s Clayton Davis wrote on Twitter that Wakanda Forever “is a beautiful tribute to Chadwick Boseman.” He added, “Visual stunner, with Angela Bassett commanding every scene she inhabits. Rihanna’s ‘Lift Me Up’ will do that for many. Another great post credit scene that’s genuinely a jaw-dropper. Don’t know about Oscars.”

The Hollywood Reporter’s Brian Davids wrote that the film “is Marvel’s most poignant and powerful film to date. It’s heavy and dark in the way that it needed to be, and mostly abandons the studio’s trademark tone. The craft work levels up in every conceivable way, and the performances rise to the occasion.”

The Verge’s Chales Pulliam-Moore called it a ‘bigger’ film than the first, but said that the story is one of Marvel’s most ‘intimate’. He added, “It’s definitely a Comic Book Movie, but it’s one that centers grief and the grieving process rather than superheroics and spectacle.”

Collider’s Perri Nemiroff wrote, “An immensely powerful story of forging forward — shattering at times, but also beautifully cathartic and heartening. Cannot get over how well the film earns that title.” Collider’s Steve Weintraub added, “Expect your eyes to leak.”

CinemaBlend’s Sean O’Connell called the film ‘cathartic’. He added, “An emotional movie about loss, legacy and healing. The story is intimate, but vast with global power struggles and palace intrigue. Tenoch Huerta’s Namor is a FORCE, better than I hoped. So much to discuss.”

Here are some more reactions:

 

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Ludhiana commuters face a bumpy ride as potholes and rodents deface the cityPremium
Ludhiana commuters face a bumpy ride as potholes and rodents deface the city
Tech’s biggest companies are sending worrying signals about the economyPremium
Tech’s biggest companies are sending worrying signals about the economy
Mumbai band Bombay Brass on their love of baraats, blending the city’s co...Premium
Mumbai band Bombay Brass on their love of baraats, blending the city’s co...
Dr Indrajit Coomaraswamy: ‘What has to be axiomatic is that Sri Lanka has...Premium
Dr Indrajit Coomaraswamy: ‘What has to be axiomatic is that Sri Lanka has...
Advertisement

Due out in theatres on November 11, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever also stars Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, Winston Duke, Dominique Thorne, Florence Kasumba, Michaela Coel, Tenoch Huerta, Martin Freeman and Angela Bassett.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 27-10-2022 at 03:26:55 pm
Next Story

T20 World Cup: 109 for Rossouw, 101 for Bangladesh, 104-run win for South Africa

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Gauri Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Soha Ali Khan: 12 celebrity photos you should not miss today
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Oct 27: Latest News
Advertisement