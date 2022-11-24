Black Panther Wakanda Forever director Ryan Coogler pens tribute for Chadwick Boseman, thanks fans: ‘Thank you for opening yourself up to the emotional journey’

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has been receiving immense love from audiences since it hit theatres earlier this month. The film has already earned over $561 million at the worldwide box office. On Tuesday, Marvel shared a note written by the film’s director Ryan Coogler, in which he thanks fans and paid tribute to late Chadwick Boseman, the lead actor of Black Panther that released in 2018.

Expressing gratitude to the audience for their acceptance of Black Panther 2, Coogler wrote, “Gratitude. That is the only world that comes to my mind for your support of our work on the film Black Panther Wakanda Forever. I am filled with it.”

“Thank you. Thank you to the people bought their tickets early and camped out opening weekend. Thank you to those of you who took their families and young ones and elders in tow. To those who organised youth screenings and afterparties, who bought theatres for communities and friends. To all of you, who watched multiple times and encouraged other folks to check it out,” he continued.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marvel Entertainment (@marvel)

Ryan Coogler then paid tribute to his good friend and actor Chadwick Boseman, who died after a battle with cancer. In 2016, Boseman was diagnosed with colon cancer. He kept his condition private, continuing to act until his death in 2020 from the illness.

Remembering Boseman, Coogler wrote, “Our film deals with the inescapable human emotion of grief. Thank you for opening yourself up to the emotional journey of this film. We made something to honour our friend, who was a giant in our industry, and we also made something to be enjoyed in a theatrical setting with friends, family, and strangers. Something to be quoted and discussed. To be debated. Something to make people both physically and emotionally feel seen.”

Ryan Coogler also thanked his fans for giving him “professional purpose” and promised that he’ll be “bringing more stories in the future.” “This medium wouldn’t exist without an audience, and I think you for giving me professional purpose, and an emotional outlet. i look forward to bringing you more stories in the future,” the director concluded.