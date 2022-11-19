Black Panther Wakanda Forever box office collection: Marvel superhero sequel will soon zoom past Rs 50 crore mark

As expected, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has turned out to be a box office success in India. Despite competing with domestic releases such as Drishyam 2, Uunchai, Kantara, and Yashoda, the Marvel film has earned about Rs 46.8 crore at the box office in one week, according to Bollywood Hangama. The film is expected to pass the Rs 50 crore mark this weekend.

Meanwhile, the worldwide box office collections of Wakanda Forever have crossed the $400 million mark in just about a week.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever opened to great numbers on day one of release, minting about Rs 12 crore at the box office. It was expected to earn around Rs 40 in its opening weekend. However, it has taken a week for the film to get there, as Sooraj Barjatya’s Uunchai seems to have given it a tough fight, although the Hindi film is trailing behind the Marvel release.

Its commercial success is further aided by favorable critical reviews. Shalini Langer of the Indian Express awarded the film four stars, and wrote, “Wakanda Forever is a farewell Wakanda the kingdom can be proud of. But, as the film itself says, there is a time to let go.”

However, Black Panther Wakanda Forever has a long way to go if it wants to make it to the list of the highest-grossing Marvel films in India. At the top of the list is Avengers: Endgame with a collection of about Rs 373 crore. It is followed by Avengers: Infinity War (Rs 227.43 crore), and Spider-Man: No Way Home (Rs 218 crore).

Directed by Ryan Coogler, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever follows the aftermath of King T’Challa (Chadwick Boseman)’s death. With a new threat in sight for Wakanda, it tells the story of how Shuri (Letitia Wright) despite her initial inhibitions, becomes the next Black Panther.

The film also features Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, Winston Duke, and Dominique Thorne.