scorecardresearch
Saturday, Nov 19, 2022

Black Panther Wakanda Forever box office collection: Marvel superhero sequel will soon zoom past Rs 50 crore mark

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, directed by Ryan Coogler, follows the aftermath of King T'Challa's death.

Black Panther Wakanda Forever Box Office CollectionBlack Panther Wakanda Forever Box Office Collection (Photo: Marvel Studios)

As expected, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has turned out to be a box office success in India. Despite competing with domestic releases such as Drishyam 2, Uunchai, Kantara, and Yashoda, the Marvel film has earned about Rs 46.8 crore at the box office in one week, according to Bollywood Hangama. The film is expected to pass the Rs 50 crore mark this weekend.

Meanwhile, the worldwide box office collections of Wakanda Forever have crossed the $400 million mark in just about a week.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever opened to great numbers on day one of release, minting about Rs 12 crore at the box office. It was expected to earn around Rs 40 in its opening weekend. However, it has taken a week for the film to get there, as Sooraj Barjatya’s Uunchai seems to have given it a tough fight, although the Hindi film is trailing behind the Marvel release.

Its commercial success is further aided by favorable critical reviews. Shalini Langer of the Indian Express awarded the film four stars, and wrote, “Wakanda Forever is a farewell Wakanda the kingdom can be proud of. But, as the film itself says, there is a time to let go.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
In Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes’ sentencing, spotlight on Silicon ...Premium
In Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes’ sentencing, spotlight on Silicon ...
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs — World population, pensio...Premium
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs — World population, pensio...
When the Nizam was projected as Caliph’s successor, and Hyderabad a magne...Premium
When the Nizam was projected as Caliph’s successor, and Hyderabad a magne...
Delhi Confidential: Back in action, Shashi Tharoor’s trip to Kerala...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Back in action, Shashi Tharoor’s trip to Kerala...

However, Black Panther Wakanda Forever has a long way to go if it wants to make it to the list of the highest-grossing Marvel films in India. At the top of the list is Avengers: Endgame with a collection of about Rs 373 crore. It is followed by Avengers: Infinity War (Rs 227.43 crore), and Spider-Man: No Way Home (Rs 218 crore).

ALSO READ |Black Panther Wakanda Forever movie review: A glorious send-off to a true Marvel hero

Directed by Ryan Coogler, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever follows the aftermath of King T’Challa (Chadwick Boseman)’s death. With a new threat in sight for Wakanda, it tells the story of how Shuri (Letitia Wright) despite her initial inhibitions, becomes the next Black Panther.

The film also features Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, Winston Duke, and Dominique Thorne.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 19-11-2022 at 06:52:25 pm
Next Story

TMC MLA’s remarks on Bangladeshis, voters’ list adds fuel to Bengal politics

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

hansal mehta kareena kapoor
Kareena Kapoor, Hansal Mehta feed each other cake as they wrap London schedule of their film
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Nov 19: Latest News
Advertisement