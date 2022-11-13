Black Panther Wakanda Forever box office collection Day 2: Marvel film heads for a phenomenal opening weekend, here’s how much it earned

Black Panther Wakanda Forever continues to do solid business at the box office. After a promising opening of Rs 12.75 crore, leaving other Hindi releases behind, the film collected Rs 14.50 crore on the second day. The total collection now stands at Rs 27.25 crore and is expected to have a stronger third day and cross Rs 40 crore in the first weekend itself. It posed a threat to releases like Sooraj Barjatya’s Uunchai, which had a limited release across the country. Nevertheless, Uunchai persevered and held its own, and is performing well at the box office.

While Black Panther Wakanda Forever has performed better than other Hindi releases, its opening figures still trail Thor Love and Thunder and Doctor Strange into the Multiverse of Madness, in India. The film has been doing astounding business internationally overall, and earned 84 million dollars from 4396 locations according to Variety, and acquired the second biggest opening behind Doctor Strange 2, which raked in around 90 million dollars. It will also be the first film to cross 100 million in the first weekend after Thor Love and Thunder in July, and is expected to outgross DC’s Black Adam.

The first Black Panther film, which starred the late Chadwick Boseman, had opened to Rs 5.50 crore in India. The actor passed away in 2020 leaving Marvel studios and fans in an emotional flux about the future of the franchise. Nevertheless, filmmaker Ryan Coogler emerged triumphant and the film became a tribute to the actor, with Letitia Wright’s Shuri, Angela Bassett’s Ramonda and Lupita N’yongo taking the reigns of the film without replacing Boseman.

There was much hype surrounding the film, owing to the trailers, teasers and posters and questions on who would take on the mantle of the superhero. In the latest film, Shuri and Ramonda battle grief as they have to deal with threats from Namor, a man who commands an aquatic empire. The film has been labelled as the most emotional Marvel film in the past decade.