Black Panther Wakanda Forever box office collection day 1: Marvel sequel outperforms Bollywood releases, but trails Doctor Strange 2 and Thor 4

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, the sequel to Marvel Studios’ Academy Award-winning film Black Panther (2018), released in India on November 11. Early estimates suggest that the film had a good start at the box office, as it earned around Rs 12.5 to 13.5 crores nett on day one. The collection suggests that the film has faired way better than all non-Marvel Hollywood films released this year.

According to a Deadline report, Black Panther 2 has already earned $58.8 million globally, and will see a tremendous growth over this weekend as the franchise has a huge fan following in India, where it release yesterday.

However, the film has opened lower than fellow Marvel sequels Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Thor: Love and Thunder, the two other MCU films that released earlier this year. According to Bollywood Hungama, Doctor Strange 2, which was released in May, had earned Rs 28.35 crore on its opening day, whereas Thor: Love And Thunder, which was released in July, had earned Rs 18.20 crores.

The first Black Panther film was beloved internationally, and went on to make $1.3 billion, in addition to scoring Marvel’s first-ever Best Picture nomination at the Oscars. The film had opened with Rs 5.50 crore nett in India on day one, and had managed to make Rs 52.53 crore in its lifetime run. The first day collection of Black Panther 2 is miles ahead of fellow new releases Uunchai and Thai Massage.