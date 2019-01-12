Black Panther becomes best-reviewed wide release of 2018

Review aggregation website Rotten Tomatoes has named Marvel’s Black Panther the best-reviewed wide release movie of 2018. It beat movies like Mission: Impossible – Fallout, BlacKkKlansman, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, and A Star is Born.

Released in February 2018, Ryan Coogler’s Black Panther was slated to be a relatively smaller, standalone film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but became a cinematic and cultural phenomenon that resonated among audiences which normally would not be interested in a superhero movie.

With a mostly black cast, Black Panther tackled themes like racism and colonialism and also paid homage to various African cultures. It received a 97% rating on the site, meaning 97% of the critical reviews were positive.

The consensus read, “Black Panther elevates superhero cinema to thrilling new heights while telling one of the MCU’s most absorbing stories — and introducing some of its most fully realized characters.”

The movie starred Chadwick Boseman in the titular role along with Michael B Jordan, Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, Martin Freeman, Daniel Kaluuya, Letitia Wright, Winston Duke, Angela Bassett, Forest Whitaker, and Andy Serkis in supporting roles.

Black Panther was also a humongous hit at the box office. In its domestic market, it is the third highest grossing film of all time. It ended its run at just over 700 million dollars, and even the big Marvel crossover movie, Avengers: Infinity War, could not beat it. Its global box office haul was 1.3 billion dollars.