Black Panther 2 to begin filming in July 2021

Black Panther is currently scheduled to be released on May 6, 2022. (Photo: Marvel Studios)

The sequel to 2018’s Black Panther will begin filming in July in Atlanta next year, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The film is currently scheduled to be released on May 6, 2022.

There is still no information as to how Marvel Studios plans to replace Chadwick Boseman, the late actor who played the titular role in the first film. Boseman died on August 28 this year after a long battle with colon cancer.

Tenoch Huerta, known for Narcos: Mexico, is reportedly in talks to play one of the film’s villains, though we don’t know who exactly.

Black Panther benefitted with a mostly black cast and strong female characters. Both the villains — Andy Serkis’ Ulysses Klaue and Michael B Jordan’s Killmonger — were very well received by moviegoers. Boseman’s performance was also praised.

Directed by Ryan Coogler, the film became a hit with both critics and audiences, earning more than 1.3 billion dollars.

Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, Martin Freeman, Daniel Kaluuya, Letitia Wright, Winston Duke, Angela Bassett and Forest Whitaker also starred in Black Panther.

Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong’o, Winston Duke and Angela Bassett are expected to come back for the sequel, THR report said.

