Black-ish star Marsai Martin becomes the youngest person to sign first-look deal with major Hollywood studio

Marsai Martin, known for ABC’s sitcom Black-ish, has become the youngest actor ever to sign a first-look deal with a major studio, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The 14-year-old actor has signed the deal with Universal Pictures through her Genius Productions company.

The first project from the deal would be StepMonster. The movie is described as “a comedy about a teenage girl (Martin) who is adjusting to life with a new stepmother and has to learn that sometimes the only way to tame a monster is to make peace with it (especially if the monster is you).”

Peter Cramer, president, Universal Pictures, “Working with emerging talent is a cornerstone of Universal’s overall slate strategy, and Marsai is a star on the rise.”

He added, “She is not only tremendously talented in front of the camera but offers a unique perspective as a creator and producer that will resonate with all audiences. We look forward to moviegoers getting to see how brilliant she is in Little and watching her evolve as a filmmaker here at Universal.”

Marsai, who stars as Diane Johnson in Black-ish, is also set to star in a comedy film bankrolled by the same studio called Little. It is directed by Tina Gordon and also stars Regina Hall and Issa Rae. She also became the youngest person to executive produce a film with Little.

Marsai shared, “I am so excited for the magic I’ll be able to create and produce with Universal. Mr Cramer and Ms [Donna] Langley’s commitment to investing in and uplifting diverse and young voices is both refreshing and important, and I’m happy to be a part of that legacy. My goal is to show young women and girls that our voices and ideas matter and you are never too young to dream BIG!”