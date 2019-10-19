Black Adam will start production in July: Dwayne Johnson

Hollywood star Dwayne Johnson has revealed that production on his much-awaited film on DC anti-hero Black Adam will begin in July next year.

Johnson shared the news in a Twitter post where he thanked a fan for making a Black Adam sculpture model of the actor.

“I was so excited for @TheRock to play #BlackAdam that I sculpted him as the character in 1/5 scale,” the fan wrote.

Johnson responded to the post, saying, “Very cool man, thank you. Amazing detail. This project has been with me for over 10 years. Production begins this July. Appreciate the support. #blackadam #dc”.

The film, which hails from New Line stable, is in the development stage for quite some time.

However, after the success of Shazam!, the studio is now moving ahead with the film, which will be based on the DC Comics character, reported Variety.

Black Adam is considered the archnemesis of Shazam, dating all the way back to the 1940s.

In June this year, it was reported that filmmaker Jaume Collet-Serra, who has directed Johnson in Disney’s upcoming movie Jungle Cruise, has been roped in to helm the project.

New Line had previously planned to introduce Johnson as Black Adam in Zachary Levi-starrer Shazam!, but then decided to give him a solo film.

Black Adam will be produced by Beau Flynn of FlynnPictureCo along with Johnson, Dany Garcia and Hiram Garcia of Seven Bucks Productions.