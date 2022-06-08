Black Adam trailer: Dwayne Johnson is ‘reborn as God’ in the DC actioner. Watch video

The first trailer of DC’s Black Adam, starring Dwayne Johnson in the titular role, is out. And safe to say, this looks like one thrilling origin story for the iconic character.

The video offers a strange and beguiling mix of the modern and ancient world, with Pierce Brosnan making an appearance as Doctor Fate. In the beginning of the clip, we see Dwayne’s character undergoing some kind of transformation, until he wakes up and recounts his own dark history as a slave.

So far, so good.

A spin-off of Shazam, Black Adam is the eleventh film in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU). Long delayed by the pandemic, this origin story of the antihero Black Adam is now ready to be told.

Elated Black Adam fans only had positive comments to drop in the comments section of the trailer. One fan wrote, “This is why Henry Cavil needs to remain as Superman.. so we can see this epic fight.” Another YouTube user mentioned, “This movie is actually gonna be insane. The Rock was the perfect casting for Black Adam and we are about to see what true power looks like.” Another comment read, “The new badass is in the town baby.”

Helmed by Jaume Collet-Serra, Black Adam is set for a release on October 21.