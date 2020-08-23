Black Adam teaser: Dwayne Johnson unveils his powerful DC anti-hero

Black Adam is scheduled to be released on December 22, 2021.

A teaser for Black Adam was released during the DC Fandome event. The teaser does not contain any live-action footage and is a montage of beautiful artwork that pieces together the backstory of Dwayne Johnson’s anti-hero who will eventually face Zachary Levi’s Shazam.

But before appearing in a Shazam movie, Johnson will headline his own movie.

The teaser reveals how Black Adam, a native of a fictional country in DC Comics called Khandaq, was kept as a slave. He acquired the powers of Shazam but not as a hero.

As Johnson puts it in the voice-overs, “Khandaq needed a hero. Instead, they got me.”

After being imprisoned, for presumably using his powers for nefarious purposes, for 5000 years, Black Adam is free and loose in the world.

In the New 52 biography of DC Comics, there was a boy called Aman, an inhabitant of the fictional Arab country called Kahndaq. He was thrown into slavery at a young age. He had an uncle called Adam who helped Aman escape his slavery but got injured. Similar to Billy Batson, Aman was transported to the Rock of Eternity and given superpowers. To heal Adam, Aman shared his powers with his uncle. While Aman wanted to liberate the slave masters from their evil souls, Adam wanted vengeance.

It is not clear if the movie will stick close to the lore.

Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam was previously supposed to appear in Zachary Levi starrer Shazam!, but then it was decided to launch Black Adam in a solo movie instead to give him room to develop more.

Black Adam is being directed by Jaume Collet-Serra (who, incidentally, is directing Johnson in Jungle Cruise as well).

