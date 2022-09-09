scorecardresearch
Friday, Sep 09, 2022

Black Adam new trailer: Dwayne Johnson challenges the Justice Society

Dwayne Johnson starrer Black Adam is scheduled to release on October 21. The film also stars Pierce Brosnan and Viola Davis.

black adam new trailerBlack Adam releases on October 21.

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson is here as Black Adam and in the new trailer of the film, we meet the ‘heroes’ of this universe, the Justice Society, who want to bring him down. We also get a glimpse of Viola Davis’ Amanda Waller, who is somewhat like MCU’s Nick Fury.

Here, Dwayne plays the anti-hero who believes his powers are a “curse born out of rage.” We are told that Black Adam “has been asleep for 5,000 years” and is now a threat to innocent people. Enter Justice Society headed by Pierce Brosnan’s Doctor Fate. His team includes Aldis Hodge’s Hawkman, Noah Centineo’s Smasher and Quintessa Swindell’s Cyclone. It is up to the Justice Society now to get Balck Adam to join the good side to fight against the bigger evil.

The film serves as the origin story of Teth-Adam, from the ancient city of Kahndaq. He was a slave until he got God-like powers and his life changed forever.

Black Adam is directed by Jungle Cruise director Jaume Collett-Serra.

Also Read |Brahmastra movie review: Despite its razzle-dazzle, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt film fails to entertain

Previously, Dwanye told Comicbook.com, “I am 100% committed to not only Black Adam but then expanding the Black Adam universe, the DC universe. I am an optimist from the word, ‘Go.’ So, to me and to all of us up here, all universes exist in our heads. I will, we all will, work very hard to make sure we are honoring the mythology but also giving the fans what they want. I hear the fans, we all do, and I pick up everything they’re putting down.” He added, ” This is the beginning, hopefully, fingers crossed, of a very long storytelling road that Black Adam is the anchoring jet fuel now that will then push and press this universe out.”

Black Adam is scheduled to release on October 21.

First published on: 09-09-2022 at 01:28:44 pm
