Black Adam first reactions say Dwayne Johnson’s superhero film is ‘messy in a watchable way’, praise action and post-credits scene

The highly anticipated superhero film Black Adam had its world premiere recently, and the first reactions to the film have been shared online. Directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, Black Adam stars Dwayne Johnson as the titular antihero, who is originally the arch-nemesis of the superhero Shazam.

Critics and journalists who watched the film had mixed reactions. While the action and Johnson’s screen presence were appreciated, the screenplay and tone drew concerns. Some people also highlighted the film’s post-credits scene, and revealed that it got big reactions from the crowd. The film also introduces the Justice Society of America, which includes Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone, Pierce Brosnan as Doctor Fate, Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher, and Aldis Hodge as Hawkman.

“Have seen #BlackAdam. @TheRock is fantastic as Black Adam. He spent 10 years getting ready for this role and he literally kills anyone and everyone in his way and I loved that he didn’t pull back on who Black Adam is. Left the theater wanting to see the sequel immediately,” Collider’s Steve Weintraub wrote.

Fandango’s Erik Davis commented, “DC’s #BlackAdam ROCKS! Tons of action, characters you’re instantly invested in & terrific pacing. Dwayne Johnson finds a great balance in being menacing & badass, but also empathetic. Especially loved Aldis Hodge’s Hawkman & Pierce Brosnan’s Doctor Fate. More JSA movies please!”

ComicBook.com’s Brandon Davis wrote, “Pierce Brosnan kills it as Doctor Fate. He steals scenes. Charismatic as ever. Aldis Hodge’s Hawkman leaves a lot of meat on the bone for future stories to dig deeper into. His action scenes are terrific. #BlackAdam relies on action, lands some humor, and it’s bad-a**.”

“#BlackAdam struggles to find its footing at first but once the Justice Society enters it becomes more fun to watch. Dwayne Johnson’s anti-hero presents an intriguing new dynamic to the DCEU. Solid visual effects. Weak villain. Post-credits scene got the biggest reaction of all,” NextBestPicture’s Matt Neglia commented.

iO9’s Germain Lussier wrote, “#BlackAdam is a worthy new piece of the DC puzzle, but not the savior it promised. A surprising compressed timeline keeps the action exciting & pace propulsive, but also turns its many (many) themes, plots, & characters into fancy window dressing. It’s messy in a watchable way.”

Black Adam has been long in the making. Johnson first became attached to the character for over a decade, and officially announced his casting back in 2014. He was supposed to appear as a villain in the Shazam! movie, but it was later decided that he should be introduced in a standalone film of his own.

The DC Extended Universe has been in a constant state of flux since its inception. The recent merger of Warner Bros and Discovery initiated a new 10-year plan for the franchise, with Black Adam playing a pivotal role in its recalibration. The film will be released in India a day before the US, on October 20.