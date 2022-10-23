Black Adam box office collection: Dwayne Johnson’s DC film has blockbuster opening weekend, here’s how much it earned

Black Adam, starring Dwayne Johnson in the lead role, is doing roaring business at the box office, despite the mixed reviews. The film is looking to claim the top spot on domestic spots, ahead of the new release, Ticket To Paradise. The Dwayne Johnson film earned $26.8 million on the opening day (Rs 220 crore), including $7.6 million (Rs 62 crore) in Thursday previews. The DC Comics adaptation will screen in 4,402 locations in North America.

The film is expected to cross over 62 million dollars (Rs 511 crore) in its opening weekend, which would make it the first worldwide release to earn above $50 million since Thor: Love and Thunder finished at $144 million in July. Moviegoing has decreased in the summer season and there’s been much hope for theatres to attract far more footfall.

Compared to other performances of DC films, Black Adam seems to be on the right track. Aquaman had earned 67 million (Rs 550 crore) dollars in the first opening weekend, and Shazam had earned 53 million dollars (Rs 430 crore). These films had brought to life new characters and witnessed roaring performances in the international arenas. Made on a budget of 195 million dollars, it is crucial to see how the weeks ahead unfold for Black Adam. It’s quite possible the film will continue minting money and not face stiff competition till Black Panther: Wakanda Forever releases on November 11. The film is growing at a steady pace, even if it is still paling in comparison to Marvel films or the recent Batman film.

Black Adam had a solid opening in India as well and earned Rs 6 cr to Rs 7 crore at the box office, according to reports. The film surpassed the Day 1 collection of The Batman, which earned about Rs 5.75 crore on its opening day (March 4). The film also beat the first-day collection of the domestic Bollywood releases Doctor G (₹3.8 crore) and Goodbye (less than a crore). However, on Day 2, Black Adam found competition from south releases.

Black Adam has received largely mixed to negative reviews with a 30 per cent rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The story follows the DC character Black Adam, a divine being who wakes up after 5000 years and gets entangled with The Justice Society of America. The film’s cast also features Aldis Hodge as Hawkman, Pierce Brosnan as Doctor Fate, Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher and Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone.