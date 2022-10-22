Black Adam box office collection day 2: New Diwali releases impact Dwayne Johnson’s superhero film

Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam opened to solid numbers in India, where the film was released a day before its premiere in the US and other countries. On its opening day, the film minted about Rs 6 to Rs 7 crore at the box office, according to reports. With that figure, the new DC film has surpassed the Day 1 collection of The Batman, which earned about Rs 5.75 crore on its opening day (March 4). The Rock-starrer also beat the first-day collection of the domestic Bollywood releases Doctor G (₹3.8 crore) and Goodbye (less than a crore). However, on Day 2, Black Adam is facing a significant dip as South markets are taken over by Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam Diwali releases.

According to a Box Office India report, Black Adam raked in only Rs 4.75 crore on day 2 in India, which is about 30 percent decline from the first day’s collection. The total collection of the film is hovering around Rs 11 crore in India. With upcoming Bollywood releases like Akshay Kumar’s Ram Setu and Sidharth Malhotra’s Thank God, Black Adam is expected to take a bigger hit in the next week.

On the other hand, the film has opened to a great start in other countries by collecting over $25 million from worldwide on Friday, according to Deadline. This is in line with the opening weekend predictions of the film. In the US alone, the film has collected $7.6 million from previews from over 3,500 locations, reports Variety.

Produced at the cost of about $195 million, Black Adam is touted to be a new chapter in the DCEU, and with the impending release of Marvel’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever on November 11, Dwayne Johnson’s film has to sustain its momentum to live up to all the big goals before it.