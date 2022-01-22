Dwayne Johnson reveals how Black Adam is different from Superman and Batman: ‘If you do something wrong to him, you die’

Dwayne Johnson will enter the DCEU with the much-awaited Black Adam, in which the wrestler-turned-actor plays the titular character. Johnson said in an interview with Men’s Journal that he believes he was born to play the character. When asked how Black Adam differs from Superman and Batman, he said most superheroes have a code of ethics and “a line of integrity,” but Black Adam blurs the lines between good and bad, hero and villain.

Also Read | Dwayne Johnson shares release date of DC movie Black Adam in an Instagram video, watch

He said, “One of the things that drew me to Black Adam is his origin. He started out enslaved. Any time you have a character, or any human being, who has wrongfully been held down by others, it means so much more when they begin to rise up.”

Black Adam was previously supposed to appear in David F Sandberg’s Shazam! as the character is mostly a supervillain/anti-hero and Shazam’s arch-nemesis, but it was later decided to launch Black Adam in a solo movie instead.

In the New 52 storyline, there was a boy called Aman, an inhabitant of the fictional Arab country called Kahndaq. He was thrown into slavery at a young age. He had an uncle called Adam who helped Aman escape his slavery but got injured. Similar to Billy Batson in Shazam!, Aman was transported to the Rock of Eternity and given superpowers. To heal Adam, Aman shared his powers with his uncle but Adam wanted vengeance.

Aman was seemingly killed by Adam. In the Shazam origin story in the comics, it is while fighting Black Adam that Shazam shares his superpowers with the ‘Shazam family’ when Adam is holding them hostage.

Johnson further elaborated, “Black Adam rises with a big f***ing chip on his shoulder—and an edge. In the traditional DC Universe, as we all know, if you do something wrong Superman and Batman are gonna try and bring you to justice. If you do something wrong to Black Adam, you’re going to die. It’s that simple. I believe this character is going to bring a unique edge to the superhero genre. We’re gonna be turning preconceived notions on their ear.”

Black Adam is being directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, who helmed Johnson in Disney’s Jungle Cruise. The film will mark the live-action debut of Justice Society of America, the precursor to the Justice League in the DC Comics.

Pierce Brosnan stars as Doctor Fate, Aldis Hodge plays Hawkman, Noah Centineo plays Atom Smasher, and Quintessa Swindell plays Cyclone. The Old Guard actor Marwan Kenzari will play the villain in the movie. Black Adam is set to be released on July 29, 2022.