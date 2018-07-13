Birthday special: Two characters that define Harrison Ford’s prolific career

Harrison Ford turns 76 today. Harrison Ford turns 76 today.

If Harrison Ford had played only one of the two characters he is most known for – Indiana Jones and Han Solo – he still would have ensured his place in Hollywood as one of the greats. The fact that he played both these characters that people with even a passing familiarity with Hollywood would know, makes him legendary. Ford turns 76 today. On this occasion, let us explore two of his most loved characters.

Han Solo: Han pilots Millennium Falcon with a Wookiee Chewie in the Star Wars franchise. He is an intergalactic smuggler who occasionally ferries the imperial fugitives from one place to another in the galaxy far, far away. A scoundrel with a heart of gold is how Han is usually described. He is morally ambiguous and that is what makes him relatable unlike other all good or all evil characters that populate films. He is also a lot of fun, with easily the best lines in the franchise and an ironic sense of humour.

Han Solo gets involved in the Galactic Civil War (the conflict depicted in the original trilogy) after he meets Luke Skywalker and Leia Organa. Initially reluctant to choose a side (he likes Chewie’s company the most and would like nothing more than fly across the length and breadth of the galaxy all the time), but later agrees to assist the Skywalkers and other rebels.

Indiana Jones: Indiana Jones is the classic adventure hero – dashing, full of vigour and a gung-ho attitude. Just like Han Solo, he has a way with the ladies. But unlike Solo, he is warmer and smiles more often. He is also more open-minded about things (especially for an archaeology professor) and almost nothing seems to surprise him.

Indiana Jones is only a persona that Dr Henry Walton Jones Jr dons when adventuring. Otherwise, he is a learned scholar who teaches ancient civlisations. But he just cannot let go of the temptation of recovering mysterious, hidden and sometimes magical artifacts. That is where Indy comes in. According to a poll conducted by Total Film Magazine, Indiana Jones was voted as the best movie character of all time, defeating Batman and his own Han Solo.

