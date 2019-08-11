Birthday special: Chris Hemsworth’s non-Thor movies you need to watch ASAP

Chris Hemsworth has embodied his Marvel Cinematic Universe character Thor so thoroughly that it is easy to forget that the actor has appeared in other movies as well. This impression is not going to go away anytime soon as the actor is all set to portray the role in the fourth Thor film, Thor: Love and Thunder.

Apart from his work as the Norse God of Thunder, the actor has won acclaim for his other roles as well. Today, the actor turns 36. Let’s take a look at four non-Thor/MCU movies that any Chris Hemsworth fan worth her/his salt needs to watch.

The Cabin in the Woods (2012)

Helmed by Drew Goddard and co-written by him and Joss Whedon, who directed Hemsworth in the first two Avengers films, The Cabin in the Woods is a subversive horror film that takes the hackneyed remote forest cabin premise of so many horror films and turns it on its head. The result is a smartly written and acted movie. Hemsworth plays the role of Curt Vaughan, who is one of the college students who goes on a vacation to the said forest cabin.

Rush (2013)

A sports drama based on the famed rivalry between two Formula One drivers, the British James Hunt (Hemsworth) and the Austrian Niki Lauda (Daniel Brühl), Rush is directed by Ron Howard and written by The Queen creator Peter Morgan. The film is well-directed, acted movie with thrilling race sequences captured wonderfully by Anthony Dod Mantle. Hemsworth delivers one of the best performances of his career.

Bad Times at the El Royale (2018)

Hemsworth teamed up with Drew Goddard again on this magnificent neo-noir thriller. The film is set in the El Royale hotel at the California-Nevada border. Hemsworth plays the role of Billy Lee, a charismatic but morally corrupt cult leader. The movie also features actors like Jeff Bridges, Cynthia Erivo, Dakota Johnson, Jon Hamm, Cailee Spaeny and Lewis Pullman.

Ghostbusters (2016)

Chris Hemsworth’s character in the 2016 all-female reboot of the 80s’ franchise is a strikingly handsome but dimwitted man (another gender flip since this is a role that would have gone to a woman in yesteryear’s movies) who gets hired by the crew of paranormal hunters as their assistant. Hemsworth’s comedic abilities are readily apparent in his performance in the film.