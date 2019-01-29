Birds of Prey teaser: Harley Quinn, Huntress and Black Canary band together

After the success of Jason Momoa starrer Aquaman, Warner Bros recently released the first teaser of Birds of Prey. The 30-second teaser gives a glimpse of all the major characters, focusing mainly on Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn, whom we earlier met in 2016’s Suicide Squad. The film is set after the events of Suicide Squad.

We see glimpses of the Huntress, played by Mary Elizabeth Winstead, and Jurnee Smollett-Bell as Black Canary. The teaser also introduces us to the villain of the film, Black Mask, played by Ewan McGregor.

Watch the teaser of Birds of Prey here:

The film’s plot revolves around Harley Quinn, Huntress and Black Canary banding together to fight against Black Mask.

As of now, Birds of Prey is scheduled for a February 2020 release. Before this film, Warner Bros will present Shazam! in 2019. Wonder Woman 1984 will release in June 2020.

Featuring Margot Robbie, Jurnee Smollett-Bell and Mary Elizabeth Winstead in the lead roles, the film also stars Ewan McGregor, Chris Messina and Rosie Perez among others. Directed by Cathy Yan, Birds of Prey will be DCEU’s eighth film.