Birds of Prey new trailer: Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn goes up against Ewan McGregor’s Black Mask

Margot Robbie returns as Harley Quinn in Birds of Prey. Margot Robbie returns as Harley Quinn in Birds of Prey.

Margot Robbie is back as Harley Quinn in the new trailer of Birds of Prey. The trailer is pretty much an extension of the first one as Quinn narrates the story of what happened after she and Joker broke up. We can assume that the events of this film begin soon after the events of Suicide Squad.

Quinn joins hands with Black Canary (Jurnee Smollett-Bell), Renee Montoya (Rosie Perez), Huntress (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) and Cassandra Cain (Ella Jay Basco) as they go up against Ewan McGregor’s Black Mask.

Watch the trailer of Birds of Prey here:

After 2016’s Suicide Squad bombed at the box office, Margot Robbie is one of the only stars who has retained her character from the film. Birds of Prey is a spin-off of Suicide Squad. The 2016 film is also getting a reboot titled The Suicide Squad which is being directed by James Gunn. Here too, Robbie retains her role as Harley Quinn.

DCEU will also release Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5, 2020. Other upcoming DCEU films include Matt Reeves’ The Batman, James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad and Dwayne Johnson starrer Black Adam but all of these will release in 2021.

Margot Robbie had a great 2019 with films like Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and Bombshell.

Birds of Prey is being directed by Cathy Yan. The film releases in February 2020.

