Birds of Prey is wild and unique: Mary Elizabeth Winstead

Mary Elizabeth Winstead’s Huntress will be teaming up with Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn in Birds of Prey and the actor says the upcoming DC movie is “fun, wild and unique”.

Birds of Prey features the clown-themed villain teaming up with a bunch of DC femme fatales, including Helena Bertinelli/Huntress.

“You can expect something really fun and a bit wild and totally unique. Every day we were there, we were doing something that just felt really weird and unlike anything else I’ve seen before in this genre. It was incredibly exciting to get to do that. We really got to work. We just played, and we had fun,” Winstead said in an interview with Total Film magazine.

The film is directed by Cathy Yan, while Christina Hodson serves as the writer.

Hodson said producer Warner Bros has been supportive of their decision to be inventive with the movie.

“It’s not a traditional team-up. So then it was about finding fun, inventive ways of doing that. Warners were very supportive in terms of letting me go off-leash,” she said.

Robbie’s Harley Quinn will also be returning in The Suicide Squad, directed by James Gunn.