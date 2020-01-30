Birds of Prey early reactions: Critics hail the Margot Robbie starrer, call it a ‘blast’

Birds of Prey will release on February 7 in the US. Birds of Prey will release on February 7 in the US.

The first reactions to DC film Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) is out. The Margot Robbie starrer has received largely positive reviews.

Mashable’s Angie J Han remarked the standalone film on the wild and unpredictable Harley Quinn is ‘a movie of above-average action’. She posted on Twitter, “#BirdsOfPrey: winning characters, above-average action, and a killer soundtrack hampered by uneven tone and pacing. The girls at their best together, and they’re not together enough. Mary Elizabeth Winstead’s Huntress is the not-so-secret MVP.”

Gizmodo’s Jill Pantozzi tweeted, “I will add, some pacing issues aside, the main downside of #BirdsOfPrey is there was not nearly enough of the other ladies. They better get on that sequel asap.”

Fandango’s Erik Davis called the antiheroine flick ‘terrific.’ He shared on Twitter, “#BirdsOfPrey has terrific action, humor & some of the more memorable characters we’ve seen in a DC movie, but the biggest highlight is Margot Robbie. She is fantabulous as Harley, while also proving that sometimes our most valued relationships are the ones we have w/ good food.”

The Insider’s Kirsten tweeted, “Overall, Harley/DC fans + women will embrace this film most. Lot of it feels like an anthem for women who are either getting over a breakup, feel underestimated, or feel like men get credit for their achievements. Perfect Galentine’s flick.”

Slashfilm.com’s writer Hoai-Tran Bui called Birds of Prey a blast. He wrote on Twitter, “Birds of Prey is a blast. Stylish, kooky, and gut-bustingly funny, it sings when it lets it’s cast just go ham, especially the gonzo Margot Robbie. Lulls a bit in the middle and is a little on the slight side, but a completely fun watch.”

Famed critic John Rocha said that the DC flick is an actioner which will fulfill fans’ desires and more.

He posted on Twitter, “#BirdsofPrey will absolutely satisfy the #DC fans! #MargotRobbie expertly gives depth & humanity (amidst her maniacal glee) to the lovable yet deadly #HarleyQuinn . The story gets a bit clumsy but this is a badass ladies kicking butt and bonding film. It’s a home run hit there!”

Apart from Margot Robbie, Birds of Prey also features Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Rosie Perez, Chris Messina, Ella Jay Basco, Ali Wong and Ewan McGregor in pivotal roles. It has been helmed by Cathy Yan.

Birds of Prey will release on February 7 in the US.

