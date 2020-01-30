Birds of Prey early reactions: Critics hail the Margot Robbie starrer, call it a ‘blast’

The first reactions to DC film Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) is out. The Margot Robbie starrer has received largely positive reviews.
Mashable’s Angie J Han remarked the standalone film on the wild and unpredictable Harley Quinn is ‘a movie of above-average action’. She posted on Twitter, “#BirdsOfPrey: winning characters, above-average action, and a killer soundtrack hampered by uneven tone and pacing. The girls at their best together, and they’re not together enough. Mary Elizabeth Winstead’s Huntress is the not-so-secret MVP.”
Gizmodo’s Jill Pantozzi tweeted, “I will add, some pacing issues aside, the main downside of #BirdsOfPrey is there was not nearly enough of the other ladies. They better get on that sequel asap.”
Fandango’s Erik Davis called the antiheroine flick ‘terrific.’ He shared on Twitter, “#BirdsOfPrey has terrific action, humor & some of the more memorable characters we’ve seen in a DC movie, but the biggest highlight is Margot Robbie. She is fantabulous as Harley, while also proving that sometimes our most valued relationships are the ones we have w/ good food.”
The Insider’s Kirsten tweeted, “Overall, Harley/DC fans + women will embrace this film most. Lot of it feels like an anthem for women who are either getting over a breakup, feel underestimated, or feel like men get credit for their achievements. Perfect Galentine’s flick.”
Slashfilm.com’s writer Hoai-Tran Bui called Birds of Prey a blast. He wrote on Twitter, “Birds of Prey is a blast. Stylish, kooky, and gut-bustingly funny, it sings when it lets it’s cast just go ham, especially the gonzo Margot Robbie. Lulls a bit in the middle and is a little on the slight side, but a completely fun watch.”
Famed critic John Rocha said that the DC flick is an actioner which will fulfill fans’ desires and more.
He posted on Twitter, “#BirdsofPrey will absolutely satisfy the #DC fans! #MargotRobbie expertly gives depth & humanity (amidst her maniacal glee) to the lovable yet deadly #HarleyQuinn . The story gets a bit clumsy but this is a badass ladies kicking butt and bonding film. It’s a home run hit there!”
Apart from Margot Robbie, Birds of Prey also features Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Rosie Perez, Chris Messina, Ella Jay Basco, Ali Wong and Ewan McGregor in pivotal roles. It has been helmed by Cathy Yan.
Birds of Prey will release on February 7 in the US.
