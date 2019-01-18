Biopic on The Lord of the Rings author JRR Tolkien gets release date

The long-awaited biopic of legendary author John Ronald Reuel Tolkien or JRR Tolkien will release on May 10, 2019 this year, reported Collider. The biopic of The Lord of the Rings author is titled Tolkien.

Advertising

The English writer is widely referred to as the father of fantasy literature and other famous works in the genre like JK Rowling’s Harry Potter and George RR Martin’s A Song of Ice and Fire (which inspired HBO’s Game of Thrones) are said to be influenced by it. He also wrote The Hobbit, a children’s book set in the same fictional world called Middle-earth.

The Lord of the Rings was adapted by New Line last decade as a trilogy of movies and were huge commercial and critical successes. The final film in the trilogy, The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King alone won 11 Oscars, equalling the record of Titanic and Ben-Hur. The Hobbit was also adapted into a trilogy by the studio and while it was a commercial success, its critical reception was mixed.

Tolkien will examine the author’s formative years, his time at the Pembroke College, then as a soldier in World War II, and the way his experiences affected his literary work. Dome Karukoski is the director. Nicholas Hoult plays the title role, with Lily Collins playing the role of Tolkien’s wife, Edith Bratt.

Colm Meaney, Anthony Boyle, Patrick Gibson, Tom Glynn-Carney, Craig Roberts, Laura Donnelly, Genevieve O’Reilly, Pam Ferris, and Derek Jacobi also star in Tolkien.

Advertising

The synopsis of the movie (according to Collider) reads, “Tolkien explores the formative years of the orphaned author as he finds friendship, love and artistic inspiration among a group of fellow outcasts at school. This takes him into the outbreak of World War I, which threatens to tear the “Fellowship” apart. All of these experiences would inspire Tolkien to write his famous Middle-earth novels.”