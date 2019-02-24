Toggle Menu
Biopic on Celine Dion in the works

Cline Dion's nephew Jimmy has signed on as a screenwriter for the biopic, which is set for a 2020 production. Lavoie will reunite with producer Adrien Bodson after they co-wrote the 2017 Quebec comedy Innocent.

The Celine Dion biopic is set for a 2020 production. (Source: Celine Dion/Facebook)

A biopic on the life of iconic singer Celine Dion is in the works. Titled Celine Before Celine, the film will be helmed by Quebec-based director Marc-Andre Lavoie, who will trace Dion’s journey before global stardom.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the English-language biopic is set for a 2020 production.

Dion’s nephew Jimmy Dion has signed on as a screenwriter. Lavoie will reunite with producer Adrien Bodson after they co-wrote the 2017 Quebec comedy Innocent.

“In my entire career, I’ve never met someone as kind, warm and authentic as Celine, and we’ll be forever grateful that she believes so strongly in our team to tell the real story as it’s never been told before,” Lavoie said in a statement.

The “I’m Alive” singer, in a letter to the director and Bodson, said she was “touched” by the film the duo were preparing.

“With your unique approach, you managed to seize the essence of a period that is very dear to my heart,” she wrote.

A separate Dion biopic, titled The Power of Love named after her hit song, is slated for a release in 2020.

The development comes a week after ICM Partners dropped the Canadian-born singer as a client, after she apparently failed to pay commission on her concerts stemming from a deal signed in 2017.

