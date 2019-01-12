Toggle Menu
Billy Zane to play Marlon Brando in Waltzing With Brandohttps://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/hollywood/billy-zane-to-play-marlon-brando-waltzing-with-brando-5535421/

Billy Zane to play Marlon Brando in Waltzing With Brando

Billy Zane will play Marlon Brando in the film, which is based on 2011 memoir Waltzing With Brando: Planning a Paradise in Tahiti by Los Angeles-based architect Bernard Judge.

billy zane new movie
Waltzing With Brando will also mark a reunion between Billy Zane and director Bill Fishman.

Titanic star Billy Zane has landed the role of veteran actor Marlon Brando in the new drama, Waltzing With Brando.

The 52-year-old actor will play Brando in the film, which is based on 2011 memoir Waltzing With Brando: Planning a Paradise in Tahiti by Los Angeles-based architect Bernard Judge.

According to Variety, the story follows how Brando plucked Judge, an obscure but idealistic Los Angeles architect from his stable existence and convinced him that he should build the world’s first ecologically perfect retreat on a tiny and uninhabitable Tahitian island.

The project will also mark a reunion between Zane and director Bill Fishman, who last worked together on 1993 film Posse.

Fishman will also pen the film’s script. The shooting is expected to start later this year.

Advertising

Zane also has two other films — Ghosts of War and Van Ling’s Cliffs of Freedom.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Here's when makers will announce the premiere date of Game of Thrones Season 8
2 Black Panther becomes best-reviewed wide release of 2018
3 Keanu Reeves on getting cast in Toy Story 4: It's really cool