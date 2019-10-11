Billy Porter to play fairy godmother in Cinderella?

Emmy-winner Billy Porter is in talks to star in Sony’s musical version of Cinderella.

If the deal is finalised, Porter will play fairy godmother in the reimagination, written and directed by Kay Cannon.

According to Variety, singer Camila Cabello boarded the project in April this year and will work on the music of the film.

The movie will be produced by James Corden and Leo Pearlman via their Fulwell73 banner.

It will be a music-oriented version of the traditional tale of the orphaned girl with an evil stepmother.