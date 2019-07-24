We need to start casting LGBTQ actors: Billy Eichner

Billy Eichner says he has resolved to get as many “openly LGBT actors” as possible in his movie, in both “gay roles” and “straight roles”.

The actor is co-writing a new film which is set to be the first gay romantic comedy ever produced by a major Hollywood studio. He also plans to star in the project.

“I look forward to making that movie and finding as many openly LGBTQ actors as possible in gay roles, in straight roles. We not only need to start supporting LGBTQ actors theoretically, but we actually need to start casting them as well,” Eichner, 40, told People magazine.

The actor added while straight actors are often praised for their performance as characters representing the LGBTQ community, the reverse is a rare phenomenon.

“I think people really love the spectacle of a straight actor ‘playing gay’. You so, so rarely see it work in the reverse. It’s such an uneven ratio right now, and that is what I’m determined to fix,” he added.

Eichner also said in a “perfect” world, all gay and straight actors could play both straight and gay roles.

“… We’re all mixing and matching because part of the fun and the challenge of being an actor or an actress is to play someone who you’re not. We can do it all,” he said.

The remarks come a week after Scarlett Johansson clarified her stance on casting in Hollywood, saying “in an ideal world, any actor should be able to play anybody and art, in all forms, should be immune to political correctness”.

Last year, Johansson dropped out of Rupert Sanders’ “Rub and Tug”, in which she was attached to portray real life figure Dante Tex Gill, gangster and massage parlour owner, following outrage from the LGBT community.

The actor recently voice starred as Timon in Disney’s live-action remake of The Lion King.