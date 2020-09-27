scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, September 27, 2020
MUST READ

Billie Lourd introduces newborn son in surprise announcement

Billie Lourd shared a photo of her son’s feet on social media as she shared the happy news. The caption read “Introducing Kingston Fisher Lourd Rydell”.

By: AP | Los Angeles | Updated: September 27, 2020 8:51:21 am
Billie Lourd sonBillie Lourd announced on her social media that she and her fiance, Austen Rydell, welcomed their newborn son into the world (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

Actress Billie Lourd has announced the birth of her son.

Lourd announced on her social media Friday that she and her fiance, Austen Rydell, welcomed their newborn son into the world. She is the daughter of the late Carrie Fisher, who died in 2016 at the age of 60 following a heart attack.

The announcement came as a surprise, since Lourd’s pregnancy was not made public.

The American Horror Story star shared a photo of their son’s feet. The caption read “Introducing Kingston Fisher Lourd Rydell” with blue heart and crown emojis.

In June, Rydell announced their engagement with a series of photos and a video of the couple. His caption read “She said YES!! (Actually she said “Duhhh”) But I guess that’s even better than yes?!?”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

barc ratings week 37, most watched indian tv shows
From Kundali Bhagya to India’s Best Dancer, here are five most watched Indian TV shows

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Sep 27: Latest News

Advertisement