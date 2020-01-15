Billie Eilish to sing theme song for 25th James Bond film No Time to Die

Billie Eilish is the youngest artiste to have recorded the theme song for a James Bond film. (Photo: AP Images) Billie Eilish is the youngest artiste to have recorded the theme song for a James Bond film. (Photo: AP Images)

Breakthrough singer Billie Eilish will be the voice of the theme song for upcoming James Bond film No Time to Die, becoming the youngest artiste to write and record a song for the iconic film franchise.

Eilish, who turned 18 in December, has recorded the song for the 25th Bond film, No Time to Die, which debuts in theaters on April 10. She wrote the song with her brother Finneas.

The untitled new song does not have a release date.

“It feels crazy to be a part of this in every way. To be able to score the theme song to a film that is part of such a legendary series is a huge honor,” Billie Eilish said in a statement Tuesday. “James Bond is the coolest film franchise ever to exist. I’m still in shock.”

Eilish is riding high after her successful 2019 debut album, “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?”, which featured the No. 1 hit “Bad Guy.” She’s competing for six Grammy Awards at this month’s show, including the top four prizes: album, song and record of the year, and best new artiste. She was 17 when she earned those four top nominations, making her the youngest artiste in Grammy history to achieve the feat.

“When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” was Spotify’s most-streamed album of 2019.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App