‘It could be Selma Blair’: Bill Maher jokes about her flight arrest after FAA outage

After a communications outage halted most flight departures for more than four hours in the US, operations are back up. In the meantime, comedian Bill Maher, on his latest episode of Real Time, joked that Selma Blair could be the reason behind the same.

“Did you see they grounded all the planes in America? All the planes,” he said and added, “They say it’s nothing nefarious. I don’t believe them. It could be a hack from China, it could be a hack from Iran, it could be a hack from AI itself. It could be Selma Blair, we just don’t know.”

Bill Maher’s joke comes just a month after Selma was taken into custody at New York’s John F Kennedy International Airport after an alleged altercation aboard a Delta Air Lines flight. According to a report from CNN, the 54-year-old actress attempted to open the aircraft’s emergency exit door while the plane was in the air. When flight attendants intervened, she allegedly punched one crew member and bit another. Blair was placed in restraints on the aircraft and arrested upon landing at JFK, then transported to a hospital for evaluation.

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A representative for Selma Blair said she had experienced “a medical emergency that led to the alleged conduct” and that she had received immediate medical attention upon landing. Selma has since gotten bail for this incident.

A few days later, Selma apologised for her behaviour and shared on social media, “What I can tell you though, is very simple and the truest thing I know about myself, and that not one day ever have I intended to hurt or frighten anyone a day in my life. And so, to the people that I disappointed, that I hurt, that I frightened, alarmed, I am so sorry. And to the people that have written or called or sent wishes of love or caring, it has meant everything to me and my son, who is my world, as is Scout, who is also OK.”

Flights resume operations in the US after being halted for over four hours

The FAA issued the ground stop on Friday, November 13, after radar communications at multiple Air Route Traffic Control Centers became unstable. The agency cited “extraordinary circumstances and reasons for safety.” A few hours later, the order was lifted, but by then more than 10,000 flights had been disrupted, at least 600 diverted and thousands of passengers stranded at airports across the country.

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It was only the second time the FAA had ordered a nationwide shutdown since the September 11, 2001 attacks.

At a press briefing after the ground stop was lifted, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said, “We have old switches, old routers. We use 1980s little copper lines,” He explained that the switches and routers on the FAA’s older network had been overloaded with data, causing instability in radar information and communications with aircraft. The exact cause of the overload remained unclear.