Bill and Ted Face the Music review roundup: ‘Genuinely funny and surprisingly clever sci-fi romp’

Bill & Ted Face the Music has received positive reviews. (Photo: United Artists Releasing)

The first reviews of Bill & Ted Face the Music are here. The Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter starrer is the third installment in the Bill & Ted franchise.

The Bill & Ted film series is about slacker friends Theodore “Ted” Logan and William “Bill” S. Preston, Esq., played by Reeves and Winter, respectively, who get their hands on a time machine and get knowledge about key historical events and characters first hand from those involved. You see it is important for them to be successful in a history class as they would go on to build a utopian future.

Bill & Ted Face the Music is directed by Dean Parisot and written by Chris Matheson and Ed Solomon.

The film has evoked a positive critical reception, scoring 79 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes.

RogerEbert.com’s Brian Tallerico wrote, “A remarkably likable comedy about two good guys still trying to find their place in the world.”

“Bill & Ted Face the Music is a joyous, fun, charming adventure, and a great reminder of how music can bring us together in times of chaos,” Cnet’s Bonnie Burton noted.

AV Club’s Katie Rife was more critical of the film. She wrote, “The film simply takes too long to find its focus. It’s not the most excellent of outcomes, but not a total bummer, either.”

Forbes’ Scott Mendelson opined, “What transpires is a genuinely funny and surprisingly clever sci-fi romp, one which gives Reeves and Winter ample opportunities to play against different versions of themselves. I’m not sure whether Reeves’ exaggeratedly goofy English accent is an in-joke for fans of Bram Stoker’s Dracula or Much Ado About Nothing, but I giggled.”

